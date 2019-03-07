WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, today questioned U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan on the Trump Administration’s failing border security policies. In today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Durbin pressed Commissioner McAleenan on the Trump Administration’s unilateral – and in some cases illegal – measures that are destabilizing Central America and driving more families into the arms of human traffickers. The Trump Administration has destabilized the region by shutting down legal avenues for vulnerable families and children fleeing persecution, like the Central American Minors program; proposed slashing regional assistance by more than one third; and terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador and Honduras, which will force more than a quarter million people back to these countries.

“The situation in Central America in these three countries [El Savador, Honduras, Guatemala] that gives rise to this hearing is a serious situation that needs to be addressed directly or we will continue to pay these prices,” Durbin said. “The notion that we can ignore what is happening in these three countries and what’s causing these people to risk their lives to come to the United States is naive and wrong. We need to treat both situations – the root causes of this migration to the United States and the treatment of those who come to the border. We can do this and I hope we can do it on a bipartisan basis.”

Durbin also pressed Commissioner McAleenan for answers in regards to the total number of kids separated by U.S. immigration authorities under the Trump Administration’s disastrous family separation policy, as well as the tragic deaths of two Guatemalan children after they were detained with their fathers after crossing the border.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost these two children and others that suffered as a result of their desperate decision to come to the United States rather than continue to live in these three countries [El Savador, Honduras, Guatemala]. But if we are going to construct a policy of deterrence that involves using children, we are going to have outcomes just as we did with zero-tolerance policy. The notion of eliminating Flores – which has been suggested over and over again by this Administration – will give no protection to children coming to this border from being caged after a period of time or being pushed back across the border. Do you believe that is consistent with the values of the United States?” Durbin asked Commissioner McAleenan.

