WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today previewed new legislation he plans to introduce to crack down on harm caused by AI companies during today’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism hearing entitled “Examining the Harm of AI Chatbots.”

The AI LEAD Act would establish a federal cause of action against AI companies for harms caused by their systems and would enable the Attorney General, state attorneys general, and private individuals to bring products liability suits against AI system developers and AI system deployers.

In his opening remarks, Durbin also slammed Big Tech for failing to mitigate the dangers of its products, especially for children and adolescents.

Key Quotes:

“This hearing is essential. This hearing is proving something to people who would be a little bit surprised. Yes, Senators from different political parties can agree on things and can work together on things, and they can make a difference… We are working on this together.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I learned as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a few years ago, that this is one of the few issues that unites a very diverse caucus in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The most conservative, the most liberal, and everything in between all voted unanimously to deal with this threat. Why? Because like today, we had real people come and tell us real-life stories about their family tragedies.”

“Even the biggest and the boldest and the toughest in the political scene can be brought to heel if we unite their ourselves and come together.”

“I will be working on legislation… to make sure AI companies are held accountable for the products they design and deploy. The AI LEAD Act would establish a federal cause of action against AI companies for harms caused by their systems.”

“I believe whether you’re talking about CSAM or you’re talking about AI exploitation, the quickest way to solve the problem and to do it with a real determination, is to give to the victims a day in court. Believe me, as a former trial lawyer, that gets their attention in a hurry.”

“I thank the families that are here representing real-life tragedies. I’m sorry you have to relive those, but it is for a good cause to avoid other families facing the same thing. Thank you for your courage.”

Video of Durbin’s opening statement is available here.

Audio of Durbin’s opening statement is available here.

More like this: