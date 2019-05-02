WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today pressed the Senate Judiciary Committee to call Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Don McGahn, President Trump’s former White House Counsel, to testify about Mueller’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

“Time and again it appears that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which used to be the leader on Capitol Hill on these issues, is stepping back and out of the picture if it possibly involves the President of the United States. I think that is a serious mistake. Whether a president is Republican or Democrat, we are a separate branch of government and have a special responsibility here. And not allowing Mr. Mueller to come and testify before us is to walk away from history,” Durbin said.

Durbin continued, “Why are we afraid to bring Bob Mueller before us to tell us what he found and what we need to do to protect the integrity of our election process?”

In yesterday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, Durbin pressed U.S. Attorney General Barr on Tuesday’s breaking news regarding a letterthat Robert Mueller sent AG Barr on March 27, 2019, that stated that the four-page memo AG Barr sent to Congress summarizing the principal conclusions and results of the investigation “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s report. Durbin also pressed AG Barr on whether or not Don McGahn and Robert Mueller should be allowed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and called out the apparent coordinated attempt by Republicans on the committee to divert the hearing’s focus away from Russian election interference and onto Hillary Clinton’s emails.

