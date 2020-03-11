WASHINGTON – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the urgent need for additional coronavirus test kit supplies in Illinois and around the country in order to improve diagnosis and treatment efforts. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin urged the Trump Administration to respond to this issue quickly with clear, factual information and strategies to boost the supply of essential materials.

“We [Illinois] are running out of test kits, and there’s been a contact made with the Centers for Disease Control to determine why we’re not getting a response on this need for additional kits in our state to test people who are truly vulnerable. I don’t believe our situation could be unique. I imagine other states are facing the same challenge. I reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and had a lengthy conversation about the situation we’re facing,” Durbin said. “This test kit issue is clearly central to our bringing this situation under control. The sooner we get straight answers and good information and can respond to it quickly, the better for our nation.”

