WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today delivered a speech on the Senate floor recognizing the ceasefire deal for the war in Gaza. In his remarks, Durbin acknowledged that the return of hostages and halt to the fighting are only the first steps in bringing long-term stability to the region, and he called upon President Trump and the United States’ regional allies to continue pushing for an end to the conflict.

“Over the long weekend, the world saw what is hopefully the beginning of the end of the war in Gaza,” Durbin said. “We know there are still critical elements to be negotiated and settled. But the first phase, which included the release of the Israeli hostages and a ceasefire, is a good-faith start to a more inclusive agreement.”

“It won’t be easy. The remaining steps will be difficult and require sustained attention from President Trump and our allies that helped make the beginning of this agreement a reality,” Durbin continued.

“There has been so much pain and suffering [that] sparked two years ago from Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack and the ensuing war. It will take a long time, if ever, to heal. But this is the best chance in a long time toward a more hopeful future where both people, Palestinians and Israelis, can live in peace,” Durbin said.

Durbin then spoke about Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, and he urged his Republican colleagues to pass the Sanctioning Russia Act in an effort to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin.

“Similarly, I hope President Trump will now focus momentum from these events and equal attention on seeking an end to the war in Ukraine. I’ve said before, I don’t begrudge President Trump for trying to engage Russian President Putin to negotiate an end to this terrible conflict,” Durbin said. “But it should be clear to everyone, and I hope it’s clear to President Trump, Putin isn’t interested or serious [in ending Russia’s war on Ukraine]. In fact, Putin has only increased his deadly attacks on Ukraine since such good faith outreach by the United States.”

“Similarly, it’s long overdue that the Senate pass the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that now has more than 80 cosponsors—a bill I am happy to support. Putin only responds to military and economic force, and it’s time for President Trump and Congress to stand behind the people of Ukraine and to increase pressure on President Putin,” Durbin concluded.

