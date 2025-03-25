WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the following statement following reports of termination of the Department of Homeland Security Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, and Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

“Congress established the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL) Officer position at the Department of Homeland to ensure that civil rights and civil liberties were integrated into every aspect of the Department’s work. As we noted in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Congress also required that the Officer have sufficient resources and personnel to accomplish this vital mission.

“The President’s Executive Order requires federal agencies to cut costs related to activities and employees whose responsibilities are not statutorily required. We are hearing that not only has the entire CRCL Office been placed on administrative leave with the intention of eliminating the office, but the same has happened at the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO) and Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

“This is unacceptable and contrary to the law and Congressional intent.

“The CRCL Officer and office, OIDO, and CIS Ombudsman carry out critical and statutorily required missions—cutting these offices is inappropriate and, more importantly, will harm the mission of the Department and all Americans.

“Earlier this month, we sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, emphasizing that Congress created the CRCL Office to integrate civil rights into DHS’s work and mandated that it be adequately resourced. The CIS Ombudsman and OIDO also provides vital oversight of the immigration system. Eliminating these offices undermines DHS’s mission and violates its legal obligations.

“The Department has provided no explanation as to why it plans to terminate staff who help balance national security interests with individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and the rule of law.

“We call on the Department to reverse these cuts immediately.”

