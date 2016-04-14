Following the dedication of the Peoria Airport’s new Ray LaHood International Terminal, Durbin recognizes his former colleague in remarks on Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke on the Senate Floor today to recognize former Illinois Congressman and United States Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, who was honored yesterday by a dedication ceremony for the Ray LaHood International Terminal at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

“I want to recognize my friend and former colleague in the House, Congressman Ray LaHood. He was then named Secretary of Transportation by President Obama. The Peoria Airport honored him naming their new international terminal after him,” Durbin said. “Ray LaHood has been and continues to be a strong advocate for Illinois and for our nation’s infrastructure. This is a fitting tribute and I congratulate my former colleague, Congressman Ray LaHood.”

As Secretary of Transportation, Ray LaHood oversaw a $2 billion investment in Illinois rail, including service upgrades and new equipment. Secretary LaHood also helped create the TIGER grant program – a $2.7 billion investment in America’s infrastructure that has built some of the nation’s most significant transportation projects, including the Warehouse District in Peoria, the Multimodal Facilities in Moline, Normal and Alton and the CREATE project in Chicago.

