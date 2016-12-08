WASHINGTON—In a Senate floor speech Wednesday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) paid tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, with whom he served in the Senate for 12 years:

“Mr. Vice President, for more than 40 years you have taken all the strength and wisdom you learned from your family, and all of your own experiences with loss and hardship, and you have used those lessons to give countless millions of people in Chicago, in America, and around the world, reasons to hope and ways to heal. You are a public servant in the best sense of that term,” said Durbin. “You may be leaving public office soon, but I know that you will never leave your calling to help others in every way you can. It’s part of being a Biden. On behalf of a grateful nation and world, I want to say to you – and to Jill and all of your family – thank you for making hope and history rhyme.”

