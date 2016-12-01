WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) paid tribute today to U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL), on the United States Senate Floor:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“For the last six years, Senator Mark Kirk and I have had a very positive and professional relationship. I thank him for his service to our state, the service he’s given our nation as an officer in the Navy Reserve, for the years that he put in as a staff member to Congressman John Porter, for the work that he did in the House of Representatives representing the 10th Congressional District, and for his term here in the United States Senate,” said Durbin. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve with him despite our political differences. I count him as a friend, as an ally, and a true champion for the state of Illinois. I wish my colleague Mark Kirk the very best in his future endeavors.”

More like this:

Duckworth, Blumenthal, Kelly, Hirono Call Out White House for Refusing to Hold Trump SignalGate Leakers Accountable For Putting Servicemembers At Risk
5 days ago
Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
4 days ago
Duckworth Secures Commitment from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Nominee to Ensure Legally-Required Oversight on Military Decisions
5 days ago
Duckworth, Hirono, Takano Renew Push to Prevent Atrocities like Mass Japanese American Internment from Happening Again
Feb 20, 2025
Opinion: Endorsement Of Mayor Goins For Re-Election By Michael Holliday Sr.
Mar 31, 2025

 