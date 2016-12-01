Durbin pays tribute to U.S. Senator Mark Kirk on Senate Floor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) paid tribute today to U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-IL), on the United States Senate Floor: Article continues after sponsor message “For the last six years, Senator Mark Kirk and I have had a very positive and professional relationship. I thank him for his service to our state, the service he’s given our nation as an officer in the Navy Reserve, for the years that he put in as a staff member to Congressman John Porter, for the work that he did in the House of Representatives representing the 10th Congressional District, and for his term here in the United States Senate,” said Durbin. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve with him despite our political differences. I count him as a friend, as an ally, and a true champion for the state of Illinois. I wish my colleague Mark Kirk the very best in his future endeavors.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending