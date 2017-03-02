WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting against President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior. Representative Ryan Zinke was confirmed by a vote of 68-31.

America has a proud record of protecting our National Parks and historic treasures—Teddy Roosevelt would be proud. It’s the Interior Secretary’s job to preserve these valuable resources for future generations. Nothing in Congressman Zinke’s record suggests he appreciates the awesome responsibility of this stewardship. He has voted to weaken the Antiquities Act and eliminate public review of hardrock mining on federal lands. Though I cannot support him, I hope he will rise to the challenge of this cabinet assignment.

