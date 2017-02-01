WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting against Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State:

Election Day 2016 is a day that will live in cyber infamy—the result of a hostile foreign power intentionally attacking our democracy to influence the outcome of the presidential election. I have said repeatedly that this act of cyber warfare must not go unanswered, so I was deeply disturbed that Mr. Tillerson showed so little concern, and offered no plan to respond or hold Russia accountable. Secretary Tillerson’s close personal and business ties with President Putin give me no confidence that he would be an effective force in America’s dealings with Russia. There have even been reports that this Administration is considering dropping sanctions against Russia. There is bipartisan opposition to that idea in Congress, which will conduct vigorous oversight of the State Department.

