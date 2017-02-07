WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin issued the following statement after voting against Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education. DeVos was confirmed by a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

“More than 50 years ago, Lyndon Johnson signed the Elementary and Secondary Education Act into law, guaranteeing every child a free and equal, quality public education. By confirming Betsy DeVos, Senate Republicans have entrusted our children’s success to an individual whose experience with public education is limited to using her considerable wealth to undermine it.

“I share the concerns of parents and educators that Betsy DeVos is unfit to serve as Secretary of Education. Our children deserve an Education Secretary who will choose students over corporate and for-profit interests; who understands and cares about the needs of low-income students, students with disabilities, and students of color; and who is willing to do what is necessary to avoid conflicts of interest. Clearly, Ms. DeVos is not that person.

“Our efforts may have fallen short today, but we must continue making our voices heard. I am proud to stand with the tens of thousands of Illinoisans who voiced their opposition to this nomination, and I will do everything in my power as a United States Senator to ensure that we continue to deliver on our promise of public education for all.”

As part of Senate Democrats’ 24-hour debate on DeVos, Senator Durbin spoke on the Senate floor this morning about why President Trump’s nominee is wrong for America.

