Durbin Meets With Will County To Talk Federal Funding For Opioid Intervention, Infrastructure, And Local Programs.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met virtually with representatives from the Will County Board to discuss how increased federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is helping Will County and to thank Durbin for the Congressionally directed spending he secured for Will County in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill. Included in the omnibus bill at Durbin’s request was $300,000 for the expansion of the Will County Behavioral Workforce Pipeline project and $175,000 for Will County’s opioid overdose intervention program.

During the meeting, Durbin and the county leaders went on to discuss the impact of the IIJA, which allocated $17 billion in direct and guaranteed funding to Illinois. In addition to the direct funding, Will County is eligible and competitive for U.S. Department of Transportation grant applications to fund the expansion of road projects including the Laraway Road Corridor project, the I-80 Widening Project, and the Manhattan-Monee Road project. Durbin also received an update on how Will County has used the $134.2 million from the American Rescue Plan to invest in local development.

“It was great to speak with Will County Board members today about our shared priorities for Northern Illinois,” said Durbin. “Historic funding from the omnibus bill, the American Rescue Plan, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law offers a tremendous amount of support. I look forward to seeing Will County reinvest in its infrastructure and community.”

