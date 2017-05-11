Durbin meets with USCIS Director nominee Cissna Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, today met with Francis Cissna, President Trump’s nominee to serve as Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Durbin questioned Cissna about the President’s controversial immigration executive orders, his unfulfilled campaign promise to reform the H-1B visa program to put American workers first, the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and upholding America’s historic commitment to protect refugees fleeing persecution. Article continues after sponsor message “As principal overseer of our nation’s citizenship and immigration services, the USCIS Director is on the front lines of ensuring that the federal government’s actions are consistent with our long-standing tradition as a nation of immigrants. I had a frank conversation with Mr. Cissna and expressed my grave concerns regarding many of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies,” said Senator Durbin. “I take my responsibility as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to fairly and thoroughly consider nominations seriously, and I look forward to a searching examination of Mr. Cissna’s views and record.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending