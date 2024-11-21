Durbin Meets With U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine, Bridget Brink Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, hosted the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, to discuss continued Congressional support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the NATO alliance ahead of the incoming Administration. Senate Armed Services Chair Jack Reed (D-RI) also joined the meeting. Article continues after sponsor message “More than two and a half years after Putin began his brutal, criminal invasion, Ukraine remains on the frontlines of democracy,” said Durbin. “As the United States Congress prepares for a new Administration, I reiterated to Ambassador Brink that we stand with our Ukrainian allies. We must continue bipartisan support for the NATO alliance and to reject Russian tyranny.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending