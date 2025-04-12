WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce (QCC) to discuss the Trump Administration’s haphazard tariff policies that will harm Illinois’ agricultural industry, QCC’s priorities to help the Quad Cities remain competitive for new jobs and investment, and workforce development. QCC also raised its tax policy priorities, and Durbin discussed the dangerous Republican plan for cutting Medicaid to pay for tax breaks for billionaires.

QCC and Durbin also discussed his bipartisan legislation, the Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act, which would boost workload at Army arsenals like Rock Island Arsenal.

“Today, I sat down with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to hear their concerns about the President’s volatile tariff policy and maintaining support for regional employers like Rock Island Arsenal,” said Durbin. “While the Trump Administration continues to be a force of chaos and uncertainty, I will fight for Illinoisans and for policy that improves the lives of those in our state.”

