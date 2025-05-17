WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Brian Quintenz, who has been nominated to serve as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). During their meeting, Durbin emphasized the need for regulation and steady oversight on cryptocurrency, as well as explicit consumer protections within the industry. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Durbin also discussed funding that is needed to enforce cryptocurrency regulation at CFTC.

“As cryptocurrency rises in popularity, it’s critical that we institute oversight and regulations that adequately protect consumers,” said Durbin. “Today, I met with Brian Quintenz, President Trump’s nominee to serve as Chairman of CFTC, to reiterate that, if confirmed, he must put American consumers first and ensure that the digital asset market plays fair.”

