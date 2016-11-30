Senator Durbin met with Fran Visco, President of the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with National Breast Cancer Coalition President Fran Visco to discuss efforts to protect and increase funding for innovative, breakthrough research at the Department of Defense – funding that has led to discoveries and treatments for cancer and other diseases. They also talked about Durbin’s American Cures Act, a bill that would increase funding at our nation’s top four biomedical research agencies, as well as the Accelerating the End of Breast Cancer Act of 2015, which would establish the Commission to Accelerate the End of Breast Cancer to help end breast cancer by January 1, 2020. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Three years ago, military researchers at the Army’s Cancer Vaccine Development Program completed a federally funded 10-year study of a vaccine which, in trials, halved the risk that a woman’s breast cancer will return,” said Durbin. “This vaccine is just one example of how federal investment in biomedical research has real consequences for real people. I am proud to meet with Fran Visco and continue my efforts with the National Breast Cancer Coalition in fighting to make sure that biomedical research is prioritized in Washington.”

The American Cures Act would augment federal appropriations for biomedical research with a mandatory trust fund dedicated to steady growth in research conducted at National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Defense Health Program (DHP), and the Veterans Medical & Prosthetics Research Program. Each year, the bill would increase funding for each agency and program at a rate of GDP-indexed inflation plus five percent. This steady, long-term investment would allow the agencies to plan and manage strategic growth while maximizing efficiencies.

More like this:

Durbin Meets With His Guest, Dr. Sokol, Ahead Of President Trump’s Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Mar 5, 2025
Durbin Announces Resolution To Support Critical Work At NIH As Elon Musk, President Trump Continue To Slash Funding
Feb 26, 2025
Republicans Again Reject Durbin’s Unanimous Consent Request To Pass Resolution In Support Of Medical Research At NIH
Mar 13, 2025
Durbin, Foster Introduce American Innovation Act
4 days ago
Raoul, Other Attorneys Issue Statement About Lawsuit To Preserve Funding For Medical and Public Health Innovation Research
Feb 21, 2025

 