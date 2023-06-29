CHICAGO – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with members of March Fourth, a gun violence prevention organization that was founded in the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting on July 4, 2022.

“Next week marks one year since the horrific mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. That gunman scarred a community for a lifetime, shooting more than 80 rounds in 60 seconds, at what was supposed to be a joyful community celebration of America’s beauty and her freedoms. Mass shootings are a uniquely American experience, and it doesn’t have to be this way. Since that day, Illinoisans have mobilized and garnered a swell of grassroots support for gun violence prevention policies. I’m grateful for community leaders and members of March Fourth for their efforts as we work to address gun violence as a major public health threat,” said Durbin.

Last week, the Senate unanimously passed Senators Durbin and Duckworth’s resolution expressing the condolences of the Senate and honoring the memory of the victims on the first anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting.

As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Durbin recently held a hearing in March on the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. In his time as Chair, the Judiciary Committee has held 12 hearings about commonsense steps to reduce gun violence, including a hearing centered on the mass shooting in Highland Park.

Last Congress, Durbin was a strong supporter of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which cracked down on straw purchasing, expanded background checks for buyers under 21 years of age, took steps to close the “boyfriend loophole,” supported state red flag laws, and offered billions in funding for counseling, mental health, and trauma support for victims of gun violence. While the bipartisan legislation was an important step forward for gun safety reform, Durbin is also a staunch advocate for a ban on assault weapons and additional gun safety measures.

