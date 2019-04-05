WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Deputy U.S. Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen. In today’s meeting, Durbin pressed Rosen, who has no prior Department of Justice (DOJ) experience, about his views on immigration, criminal justice reform, and voting rights.

“Mr. Rosen has been nominated to serve as the number two person in the Department of Justice. He has no experience with that Department and would come at a time when critical issues like the Mueller investigation, voter suppression, immigration and prison reform are front and center.

“I am not convinced that Mr. Rosen is qualified to serve in this critical position.”

