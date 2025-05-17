Durbin Meets With Illinois NPR As Trump Administration Threatens Public Media Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with leadership from National Public Radio (NPR) stations across Illinois to discuss the importance of continuing to fund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), NPR, and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) after President Trump issued an executive order seeking to prohibit these programs from receiving any federal funds. Article continues after sponsor message “As a democracy, we should pride ourselves on having freedom of the press. Yet, the Trump Administration continues to threaten journalists and news outlets, including our public media,” said Durbin. “NPR and PBS provide unbiased, informative news to Illinoisans, especially those who live in rural areas. We cannot let the Trump Administration bulldoze the press, which holds our government accountable. I will continue to fight for and protect funding and support for public media in Illinois.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending