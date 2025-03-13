WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Illinois leaders with the National League of Cities as they visited Capitol Hill.

During their meeting, Durbin and the local leaders spoke about a number of Illinois priorities, including continuing infrastructure and transportation projects that are impacted by President Trump’s decision to freeze federal funding.

Earlier this week, Durbin sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy seeking clarity on the future of funding allocations from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and urging the Secretary to provide insight into its actions on awarded grants and upcoming grant cycles.

Leaders from Peoria, Illinois; Sesser, Illinois; and Normal, Illinois, attended the meeting.

“I sat down with Illinois leaders from across the state today to talk through our collective priorities and how we can best serve our constituents. As the Trump Administration continues to turn its back on Illinoisans by freezing critical federal funds and harming federal programs we rely on, I will continue to partner with local leaders to advance critical infrastructure projects,” said Durbin.

