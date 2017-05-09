DURBIN MEETS WITH ILLINOIS HOSPITAL GROUPS ON IMPACT OF GOP HEALTH CARE REPEAL BILL

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met today with hospital administrators from across Illinois, from Southern Illinois to Chicago. Their conclusion is that the Republican health care repeal bill passed last week by the House of Representatives threatens health insurance coverage for an estimated one million Illinoisans, weakens protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and endangers the services offered by Illinois hospitals and an estimated 60,000 jobs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Hospitals across our state provide critical health care services and good-paying jobs for medical professionals. The House vote taken last week was irresponsible, and hospitals both big and small are asking the Senate to stop this horrible bill,” said Durbin. “The Congressmen who voted for this disastrous bill should take the time to meet with hospital leaders, doctors, nurses, and patients to understand the damage their legislation will do to our state. I will do everything in my power to stop this short-sighted and devastating bill.”

Durbin met with leadership from the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA), as well as representatives from:

Swedish Covenant Hospital

Blessing Health System

Norwegian American Hospital

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital

McDonough District Hospital

HSHS St. John’s

Hospital Sisters Health System

Advocate Health Care

OSF Healthcare

Carle Foundation Hospital

Swedish Covenant Hospital

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital

Quorum Health

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

RML Specialty Hospital

More like this: