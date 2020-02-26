WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with the national and Illinois chapters of the United Postmasters and Managers of America, which represents current postmasters, managers, and supervisors, to discuss postal reforms and policies affecting federal employees. Durbin discussed critical postal issues including the Trump Administration’s threat to privatize USPS service and protecting 6-day delivery service.

“USPS privatization would disproportionately hurt rural communities that rely most on the service by driving up costs and lowering service in these areas,” Durbin said. “We must ensure that we don’t cut back on the resources USPS needs to serve Illinoisans across the state.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A photo of today’s meeting is available here.

In 2018, President Trump issued an executive order creating a task force to study an USPS overhaul. The task force recommendations included reducing mail delivery frequency and increased privatization of USPS. It also urged deep cuts in staffing and services, price increases on services, and revoking the bargaining power of unions.

Last year, Durbin joined 50 Senate colleagues to cosponsor S. Res. 99, which expressed that Congress should take all appropriate measures to ensure USPS remains a government entity not subject to privatization.

More like this: