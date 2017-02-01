Durbin meets with Illinois Association of School Boards, Federation of Independent Colleges and Universities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) and the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities to discuss high priority education issues for the state of Illinois. “From fighting for free, high-quality public education for all of our students to working on easing the heavy burden of student loans, there is no shortage of work to do on behalf of students in Illinois,” said Durbin. “I’m appreciative of the hard work of the members of the Illinois Association of School Boards and Illinois private non-profit colleges to well-being of Illinois students – from preschool through college. In these uncertain times, I will continue to fight for and protect federal investments in our education system.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending