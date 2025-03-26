WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Illinois representatives from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), including President of the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Toby Hauck.

During their meeting, Durbin and the NATCA members touched on the industry’s critical staffing shortage and spoke about steps to recruit, train, and retain air traffic controllers. The leaders also discussed replacing outdated equipment and improving mental health support for air traffic controllers who often work 10 hour days, six days a week.

“When we board a flight, we expect to arrive safely at our destination. But that’s not possible without the critical work of our air traffic controllers, who are strained by the industry’s staffing shortage,” said Durbin. “Today, I met with Illinois-based air traffic controllers and Toby Hauck, President of the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control Center, to discuss how the federal government can better support them.”

Photos of the meeting are available here.

