WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today hosted members of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce in his Washington office to discuss economic development and infrastructure investment in Central Illinois. During the meeting, Durbin and the local leaders spoke about the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, which Durbin has helped secure more than $247 million in federal funding to complete. Durbin also responded to the organization's concerns that the Trump Administration will continue to delay or slash federal grants that have helped support the state's education programs, airport renovations, and infrastructure upgrades for waterlines, emergency services, and the electric grid. Article continues after sponsor message "Rightfully, local leaders with the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce are concerned about the future of federal funding for local projects and priorities in Central Illinois," said Durbin. "While the Trump Administration is a force of chaos and uncertainty, I will continue to be a voice for Illinoisans and securing the resources our state needs to thrive."