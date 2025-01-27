WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with former U.S. Congressman Sean Duffy, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. During their meeting, Durbin asked Duffy about President Trump’s recent executive order directing agencies to immediately pause the disbursement of funds appropriated through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and what that means for the future of transportation and infrastructure projects already underway. Durbin also advocated for ongoing infrastructure projects in Illinois, including the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Red Line Extension and the Chicago Hub Improvement Project to modernize Chicago Union Station and its surrounding infrastructure.

Durbin also raised the importance of Amtrak funding, and emphasized how many freight railroads run through Chicago as the rail hub of North America. Projects across the state, including the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program in Chicago and the Springfield Rail Improvements Project in Springfield have sought to alleviate congested rail corridors and chokepoints. Both projects received additional federal grant awards this past fall.

“Today, I had a productive meeting with former Congressman Sean Duffy, who has been nominated to serve as Secretary of Transportation,” Durbin said. “I shared the importance of funding ongoing infrastructure projects in Illinois like the CTA’s Red Line Extension Project and the Chicago Hub Improvement Project. If confirmed, I hope he will build upon the work started by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and ensure none of these projects are unnecessarily delayed.”

