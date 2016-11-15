WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Democratic Senators-elect Tammy Duckworth (IL), Maggie Hassan (NH), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), Kamala Harris (CA), and Chris Van Hollen (MD) to congratulate them and discuss their goals for the 115th Congress.

“It’s an honor to welcome these newly-elected Senators to Washington. They each bring a unique experience in public work and new energy to our efforts to address the issues facing our nation. The arrival of four new women Senators raises the number of women in the Senate to an all-time high in U.S. history,” said Durbin.

Article continues after sponsor message

Newly elected members of the Senate and House of Representatives are in Washington, D.C. this week for their first official Congressional orientation meetings. They are scheduled to be sworn in as members of the 115th Congress on January 3, 2017.

More like this: