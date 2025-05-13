Durbin Meets With Chief Of Air Force Reserve Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, today met with Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve, to discuss military readiness and supporting the mission of the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base. Over the last four years, Durbin has protected the 932nd Airlift Wing from disinvestment, securing nearly $60 million for aircraft upgrades to help maintain C-40 aircraft flown by the Wing’s service members. Article continues after sponsor message “Scott Air Force Base, including the work done by the 932nd Airlift Wing, is critical to our nation’s military readiness. Today, I met with Lt. Gen. Healy, Chief of the U.S. Air Force Reserve, to discuss how Congress can best support our service members as they carry out their mission,” said Durbin. “As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I will continue to invest in the logistics capabilities of our military members stationed at Scott Air Force Base and around the world.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending