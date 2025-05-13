WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, today met with Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve, to discuss military readiness and supporting the mission of the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base. Over the last four years, Durbin has protected the 932nd Airlift Wing from disinvestment, securing nearly $60 million for aircraft upgrades to help maintain C-40 aircraft flown by the Wing’s service members.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Scott Air Force Base, including the work done by the 932nd Airlift Wing, is critical to our nation’s military readiness. Today, I met with Lt. Gen. Healy, Chief of the U.S. Air Force Reserve, to discuss how Congress can best support our service members as they carry out their mission,” said Durbin. “As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I will continue to invest in the logistics capabilities of our military members stationed at Scott Air Force Base and around the world.”

More like this:

In Senate Appropriations Hearing, Durbin Urges Air Force Leadership To Consider Scott Air Force Base For New KC-46A Aircraft
Jun 28, 2025
Duckworth Secures Several Key Priorities in Committee-Passed NDAA To Expand IVF Coverage, Strengthen Oversight of Domestic Military Deployments, More
Yesterday
U.S. Air Force Shades Of Blue Jazz Ensemble Hosts Free July 4th Concerts
Jun 23, 2025
Scott AFB Open House and STEM Expo 2025 Cancelled  
May 7, 2025
St. Louis Community Invited to Honor Fallen Service Members at Soldiers Memorial on Memorial Day
May 18, 2025

 