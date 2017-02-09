Durbin meets with Australian ambassador Joe Hockey
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Australian Ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey after reports of a contentious call between President Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull. On Monday, Durbin joined a bipartisan group of senators to introduce a resolution "reaffirming a strong commitment to the United States-Australia alliance relationship."
“I was happy to host Australia’s Ambassador at the U.S. Capitol today. Australia is one of America’s strongest allies in war and in peace,” said Durbin. “Our partnership has stood for generations—it can withstand a new Administration.”
