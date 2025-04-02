WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Dr. Paul Kearns, Director of Argonne National Laboratory to discuss the future of scientific research as the Trump Administration takes aim at federal research institutions. During their meeting, Durbin and Dr. Kearns spoke about the disastrous impact of the Trump Administration’s funding cuts and freezes to scientific research.

Durbin and Dr. Kearns also discussed Illinois’ position as a leader in quantum computing research. In February, Durbin introduced his bipartisan DOE Quantum Leadership Act, which would authorize more than $2.5 billion over the next five years for quantum research at the Department of Energy.

“Illinois is home to premier research institutions, including Argonne National Lab. But the Trump Administration fails to understand just how critical our scientists and researchers are in pushing our country forward,” said Durbin. “It was a pleasure to speak with Dr. Kearns, Director of Argonne National Lab, today. I reiterated my commitment to defending federal funding to research institutions, especially our national labs, as they lead us to the future of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and the other technologies of tomorrow.”

Durbin has been a strong supporter of pushing quantum research forward. Last July, he visited MxD in Chicago to discuss integrating quantum technology into manufacturing processes. He also joined Illinois leaders to announce the new partnership between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Illinois – Quantum Proving Ground – to promote quantum computing research, development, and manufacturing in the state. In June 2024, Durbin met with Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director of DARPA, to discuss Illinois’ role in R&D in the defense industry. In February, he met with IBM to discuss the National Quantum Algorithms Center, which IBM plans to build in Chicago.

Last summer, Durbin joined Illinois leaders in celebrating the newly-announced location of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park’s (IQMP) location at USX on the South Side of Chicago and the announcement of the quantum campus’ first anchor tenant, PsiQuantum. Illinois plans to invest $500 million into the new quantum campus to attract Fortune 500 companies and startups in quantum computing.

