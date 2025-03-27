WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with members of the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) to discuss a variety of issues, including labor shortages related to the Trump Administration’s mass deportations, a path forward for Dreamers, and steps necessary to protect their workforce.

“In just the first few weeks of the Trump Administration, they have unleashed havoc and fear on our immigrant communities,” said Durbin. “What the Trump Administration fails to recognize is that immigrants helped build our nation and contribute greatly to our society and the economy. During my meeting with ABIC leaders, I reiterated my support for our immigrant communities and stressed the importance of finding a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers. I am hopeful to reintroduce the Dream Act on a bipartisan basis this Congress, just as I have done in previous Congresses.”

Durbin has been a champion for immigration reform for years. In 2010, Durbin sent a bipartisan letter asking then-President Obama to stop the deportation of Dreamers. President Obama responded by announcing DACA, which has kept families together and survived relentless attacks for more than twelve years now.

More than 830,000 Dreamers have since come forward and received DACA, which has allowed them to contribute more fully to their country as teachers, nurses, doctors, engineers, and small business owners.

While fighting to shield DACA from attacks by anti-immigrant extremists, Durbin continues to push for passage of his Dream Act, which would create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and DACA recipients. The Dream Act was included in the 2013 comprehensive immigration reform bill that Durbin coauthored as part of the “Gang of Eight”—made up of four Democrats and four Republicans. The 2013 bill passed the Senate on a strong bipartisan vote of 68-32, but the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives refused to consider it.

Over the years, Senate Republicans have filibustered the Dream Act at least five times.

