Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss Dreamers, DACA, And Essential Workers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with members of the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC) and impacted business leaders to discuss a variety of issues, including the Dream Act and the impact of the Trump Administration's anti-immigrant agenda on essential workers and the future of the economy.

"Immigrants helped build our nation, and they contribute to our society and economy. They're business owners, teachers, officers, and community leaders. I've fought for immigrants—especially Dreamers—for decades, and it's more important than ever before that we support immigrant communities. I'm hopeful to reintroduce the Dream Act on a bipartisan basis this Congress, and I will continue fighting to protect DACA from unprecedented attacks. And I will always remain grateful to the tenacity and strength of our immigrant communities, especially in Chicago," said Durbin.