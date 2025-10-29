WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, delivered opening remarks in today’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing that examined political violence—following the recent assassinations of Charlie Kirk, Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted assassination of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife.

During his opening, Durbin recognized the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6—including fallen officer Brian Sicknick, whose brother was in the Committee room today—condemned far-right extremists for their hate-fueled massacres targeting ethnic and religious minority communities, and debunked a Senate Judiciary Committee Republican’s claim that political violence only stems from the left.

Key Quotes:

“This hearing examines a critical issue: political violence in America… [But] to seriously address this dangerous problem, we must be honest. We must start with the facts—not with partisan conclusions.”

“To claim, as the Chairman of this Subcommittee has, that, ‘political violence comes predominantly from one side of the aisle’ and ‘don’t give me this both sides [BS],’ is not supported by the facts. Those facts tell a different story. For more than a decade, data from the FBI, DHS, and nonpartisan experts show that far-right extremists have been responsible for most domestic terrorism—including the most deaths, by far.”

“The [Center for Strategic and International Studies] CSIS found that since 2016, 112 people have been killed as a result of right-wing attacks, while 3 have died as a result of left-wing attacks. These are not partisan talking points. They are facts established by federal law enforcement and national security experts across numerous administrations—both Democratic and Republican.”

“Just last week, a man was arrested after allegedly offering $45,000 for the killing of Attorney General Pam Bondi, and a January 6 rioter who was pardoned by President Trump—[a] full and unconditioned pardon—was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.”

“I have said it before, and I’ll say it again, there is no room for political violence in America—ever. Not from the right or from the left.”

“I am deeply concerned by the Trump Administration’s response to the political violence crisis. On the one hand, the Administration is threatening a crackdown on constitutionally protected speech based on false claims that, in the words of Stephen Miller, there is ‘a vast domestic terror movement’ on the left. At the same time, the Administration is gutting programs that have proven effective in combatting domestic terrorism.”

“We honor our Constitution and serve our country not by rewriting history or weaponizing tragedy, but by telling the truth—even when it’s uncomfortable. Because democracy cannot survive selective outrage or deliberate amnesia.”

“To the officers and families here today and watching at home—we will never forget January 6. Our duty is to protect the truth, to defend the rule of law, and to be an America that rejects violence in every form.”

