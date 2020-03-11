WASHINGTON – Today, March 11 at 12:15 PM ET / 11:15 AM CT, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with U.S. Representative Susie Lee (D-NV-03), will hold a press conference immediately following the 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT Senate vote on Durbin’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution, (S.J.Res. 56), to overturn the U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 Borrower Defense rule that gutted essential protections for student borrowers and taxpayers. In January, the House of Representatives passed a companion resolution introduced by Lee on a bipartisan basis. Yesterday, with a bipartisan vote, the Senate advanced the resolution.

The DeVos borrower defense rule makes it almost impossible for borrowers who are defrauded by their school or harmed by their school’s closure to receive the relief to which they are entitled, and which Congress intended, under the Higher Education Act (HEA). According to an analysis by The Institute for College Access and Success, the DeVos borrower defense rule will cancel just three percent of all loans associated with misconduct. CRA resolutions of disapproval allow Congress to overturn regulatory actions of federal agencies with a simple majority vote in both chambers.

