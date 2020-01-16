Durbin, Lee To Hold Press Conference After House Votes To Overturn Devos Borrower Defense Rule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – Today, January 16 at approximately 11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Susie Lee (D-NV-03) will host a press conference after the House of Representatives votes on Lee’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution, H.J.Res. 76, which would overturn the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE) 2019 Borrower Defense rule that gutted essential protections for student borrowers and taxpayers. Durbin has led the effort in the Senate, introducing a companion resolution. Durbin and Lee will be joined by congressional colleagues; students impacted by the DeVos Borrower Defense Rule; and representatives from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS), The American Legion, and Veterans Education Success. WHO: U.S.Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV-03) Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA-41) Rep. David Trone (D-MD-06) Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT-05) Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA-06) Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI-11) Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA-10) Article continues after sponsor message Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA-03) Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI-09) Randi Weingarten, President of American Federation of Teachers (AFT) James Kvaal, President of The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS) Tanya Ang, Vice President of Veterans Education Success (VES) John Kamin, Assistant Director of The American Legion WHAT: Durbin and Lee to hold a press conference after the House votes on a CRA resolution to overturn Education Sec. Betsy DeVos’s 2019 Borrower Defense Rule. WHERE: House Visitor Center, Room HVC-201AB WHEN: TODAY, January 16, 2020, at approximately 11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT immediately following House votes. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending