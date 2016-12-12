CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Kirk (R-IL) today announced the Senate passed legislation to name two U.S. Post Office facilities after Illinois' Abner J. Mikva and Officer Joseph P. Cali.

“Abner Mikva was always my North Star for integrity, independence, and progressive values. And Officer Cali was a true public servant, putting his life on the line in Vietnam and paying the ultimate sacrifice as a Chicago police officer at a tragically young age. Both men could not be more deserving of this recognition and honor,” said Durbin. “I am proud to join my colleagues in this effort to recognize their years of public service.”

“Abner Mikva and Officer Cali served the people of Illinois with integrity and honor,”said Kirk. “Abner Mikva was the embodiment of an honorable public servant, sharing his independent voice with each branch of government during his long career. Officer Cali bravely defended our country in the military and then fought to keep the streets of Chicago safe as a Chicago Police Officer, only to have his life stolen by the very violence he worked to prevent. These designations are a small token of gratitude for the sacrifice these men made for our state and our Nation.”

Earlier this year, Senators Durbin and Kirk introduced legislation to designate the U.S. Post Office facility located at 1101 Davis Street in Evanston, Illinois, as the Abner J. Mikva Post Office Building. Abner Mikva, who passed away on July 4th at the age of 90, was a five-term Democratic congressman from Illinois, chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and White House Counsel for President Bill Clinton.

The U.S. Post Office facility located at 6300 N. Northwest Highway in Chicago will be designated as the Officer Joseph P. Cali Post Office Building. Vietnam War Veteran and Chicago Police Officer Joseph P. Cali was fatally killed on May 19, 1975, while writing a parking ticket in the 2100 block of West Lake Street.

In September, Senators Durbin and Kirk sent letters to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs calling for legislation to designate these two facilities to be passed as soon as possible. Copies of the letters can be found here and here.

