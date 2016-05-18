Suspending bag fees for the summer should be part of comprehensive plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter to the trade group representing the major U.S. airlines, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called for an immediate suspension of checked baggage fees for the summer travel season to help reduce alarmingly high wait times at security checkpoints across major U.S. airports.

“According to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, baggage fees have contributed to increasing the number of carryon-on luggage that must be screened at security checkpoints. Transportation Security Administrator Peter Neffenger recently testified that the ‘increase in checkpoint screening of baggage due to fees charged for checked bags…create a stressed screening environment for at airport checkpoints.’” Durbin wrote.

Durbin noted that he is working with TSA and the Department of Homeland Security to address the many factors contributing to long lines at security check points at U.S. airports across the country and in Chicago, including too few TSA staff, lower than expected participation in TSA Pre-Check, high airline baggage fees, and a misallocation of security assets, like passenger screening canines, to the busiest airports.

“Over the last year, the volume of passengers and personnel passing through security checkpoints has increased seven percent while the number of checked baggage has only increased by three percent suggesting more passengers are using carry-on luggage,” Durbin wrote. “With checkpoint volume expected to rise above 2.3 million travelers by mid-July, it is essential to make it easier for more passengers to check their luggage to help prevent long delays at security checkpoints. The airlines can contribute to this effort by waiving checked baggage fees during the busy summer traveling months to reduce the incentive for passengers to use carry-on luggage and help speed up the security lines.”

Durbin’s call today echoes that of his colleagues, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Edward Markey (D-MA) who have also called for a temporary suspension of baggage fees. Yesterday, after speaking with the Secretary of Homeland Security, Durbin announced that Chicago airports would be receiving 58 additional security officers and additional canine units.

