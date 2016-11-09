Durbin issues statement on outcome of 2016 election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - "I now know the range of human emotions—in six days to go from the heights of the Cubs’ victory in the World Series to last night’s election. But the bedrock principle of America is that we select our leaders and then come together as a country to find common ground and move forward. I congratulate both Secretary Clinton and President-elect Trump on a hard-fought campaign. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! "While the Administration will change in January, our core values never will, and I will work with all of my strength each day in the Senate to look out for the most vulnerable among us, and to ensure liberty and equality for every person in America. I stand ready to work with the President-elect and Republicans in the Senate and House to advance those goals in the best interests of the American people. " Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending