WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement following Matt Gaetz withdrawing from consideration to be Attorney General:

“A qualified nominee for the highest position in law enforcement in America must be honest and complete in disclosing his background. Mr. Gaetz did not meet that standard.

“It’s time for Donald Trump to put forward a serious nominee for Attorney General who will fight for equal justice for all Americans. The Senate must uphold its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent on this critical position.”

