WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education (ED) announced it will eliminate the “borrower defense” and Gainful Employment rules established during the Obama Administration to protect students and taxpayers from predatory for-profit colleges.

“Today, Secretary DeVos chose for-profit colleges over students and taxpayers. Her actions to eliminate important protections in higher education will harm students and waste millions in taxpayer dollars.”

Durbin has long fought to protect students from for-profit colleges and ensure defrauded students receive the federal student loan relief to which they are entitled under the law.

