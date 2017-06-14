WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education (ED) announced it will eliminate the “borrower defense” and Gainful Employment rules established during the Obama Administration to protect students and taxpayers from predatory for-profit colleges.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today, Secretary DeVos chose for-profit colleges over students and taxpayers. Her actions to eliminate important protections in higher education will harm students and waste millions in taxpayer dollars.”

Durbin has long fought to protect students from for-profit colleges and ensure defrauded students receive the federal student loan relief to which they are entitled under the law.

More like this:

In Appropriations Hearing, Durbin Calls Out Secretary McMahon For Eliminating Support For Students Defrauded By For-Profit Colleges
Jun 3, 2025
Durbin Calls On Illinois Educators To Sound The Alarm On For-profit Colleges
Apr 15, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Signs College Access and Affordability Bills into Law
Jun 30, 2025
Edwardsville's Miracle, Ausmer, Earn Dean's List Honors At Drake University
Jul 5, 2025
Glen Carbon's Rylie Dodd Named To Spring Dean's List At Northern Illinois University
Jun 18, 2025

 