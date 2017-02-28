WASHINGTON – Following recent travel to meet with U.S. allies in Eastern Europe, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) again called on Senate Republicans to support an independent, transparent investigation into Russia’s cyberattacks on the 2016 presidential election, as well as alleged contacts between Trump campaign officials and the Russian government.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a cyber-attack of war on the United States and its democracy. November 8, 2016 is a day that will live in cyber infamy because of this Russian attack on the United States of America. President Putin interfered in our election and tried to influence the selection of the American people in choosing their leader. The evidence has been overwhelming. It’s been available in increasing amounts for almost five months. The White House is silent, in denial. Republican Senators are largely silent and not one of them has come to the Senate floor to even address this issue. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin continues his aggressive, military, cyber-disinformation campaign throughout Europe,” said Durbin. “There’s a lot of information that needs to be followed up on. No conclusions can be reached until there’s a thorough, independent, credible investigation.”

