WASHINGTON – As Russia continues their unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, today introduced legislation to prohibit the United States from recognizing the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea or any other forcibly seized Ukrainian territory, including any related airspace or territorial waters. The bill simply states that it is the policy of the United States not to recognize Russia’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea or any other forcibly seized Ukrainian territory and that no Federal department or agency may take any action, extend any nonhumanitarian assistance, or spend any funds that implies such recognition unless any such claim is formally recognized by the democratically elected Government of Ukraine.

In 2022, Durbin, along with then-Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), introduced similar bipartisan legislation, the Non-Recognition of Russian Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Act.

“Remember how Donald Trump promised to end Russia’s war on Ukraine in one day if he was elected? Well, we are more than 100 days into his term with Russia still raining death and destruction upon the people of Ukraine. And instead of ending the war, Donald Trump has alienated and bullied our allies around the world,” Durbin said. “As President Trump continues to negotiate away Ukraine’s freedom and America’s credibility, Congress has an obligation and a Constitutional responsibility to act. Today’s bill reaffirms our commitment to the Ukrainian people and makes clear that the United States will never recognize sovereign Ukrainian territories as part of Russia—period.”

Along with Durbin, today’s legislation is cosponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

In March, Durbin asked for unanimous consent (UC) to pass a simple resolution he introduced condemning Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children and called on Russia to work with the international community to return all abducted Ukrainian children to their families. Senate Republicans rejected Durbin’s UC request.

In February, Durbin introduced the Protecting our Guests During Hostilities in Ukraine Act, legislation that would provide temporary guest status to Ukrainians and their immediate family members who are already in the United States through the “Uniting for Ukraine” parole process. The bill allows Ukrainians to stay and work in the U.S. until the Secretary of State determines that hostilities in Ukraine have ceased and it is safe for them to return. Bill text can be found here.

Durbin has also joined U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and others in leading a simple resolution that expresses continued solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condolences for the loss of thousands of lives to Russian aggression; rejects Russia’s attempts to militarily seize sovereign Ukrainian territory; reaffirms U.S. support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine; and states unequivocally that Ukraine must be at the table for negotiations on its future.

