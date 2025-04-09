Durbin, Hawley Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Protect Employees When Businesses File For Bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) today introduced the Protecting Employees and Retirees in Business Bankruptcies Act. The bipartisan legislation would correct abuses of the bankruptcy process that deprive employees and retirees of their hard-earned wages, benefits, and retirement savings.
As businesses’ bankruptcy filings have increased, jobs, pensions, and long-promised benefits are at risk. Yet, laws have not adapted to give employees and retirees a fair shake in the bankruptcy process. The Protecting Employees and Retirees in Business Bankruptcies Act would modify Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures by expanding available claims for employees and retirees and granting them improved priority, while placing restrictions on excessive compensation for executives.
“When their company files for bankruptcy, employees should not have to worry that they will lose their hard-earned wages, benefits, and retirement savings,” said Durbin. “The Protecting Employees and Retirees in Business Bankruptcies Act would ensure that all employees, not just C-suite executives, receive the benefits they were promised.”
“Employees shouldn’t be the ones left holding the bag when companies go under. Rather than giving precedence to the desires of predatory creditors, we should prioritize workers and protect the compensation they’ve earned through years of hard work,” said Hawley. “Our bill would safeguard workers’ claims to wages, benefits, and retirement funds throughout bankruptcy proceedings.”
Specifically, the Protecting Employees and Retirees in Business Bankruptcies Act would:
Cosponsoring the legislation are U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).
The Protecting Employees and Retirees in Bankruptcies Act has earned the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; AFL-CIO; American Federation of Teachers; Transport Workers Union; United Mine Workers of America; Airline Pilots Association; Alliance for Retired Americans; and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.
