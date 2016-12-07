Durbin, Graham statement on Trump comments on dreamers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released the following statement on comments made to Time magazine by President-elect Donald Trump, who said, “We’re going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud. They got brought here at a very young age, they’ve worked here, they’ve gone to school here. Some were good students. Some have wonderful jobs. And they’re in never-never land because they don’t know what’s going to happen.” Article continues after sponsor message “We’re encouraged by these comments by President-elect Trump — they present an opportunity to do the right thing for more than 744,000 young people who grew up here. There is bipartisan support for this in the Senate and we will soon have a legislative response ready if needed. They have much to contribute to the country they love.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending