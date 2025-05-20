WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) delivered a speech on the Senate floor exposing congressional Republicans’ reconciliation bill for what it truly is – legislation that will pay for tax breaks for billionaires at the expense of 13.7 million Americans’ health care coverage. In his remarks, Durbin reiterated that Republicans’ “one, big, beautiful bill” will further push the American Dream out of reach for working families.

“Let me tell you a story. It’s one of the oldest in our country. It’s the story of the American Dream. It’s one of perseverance, where anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, can achieve success and upward mobility through hard work and determination. It means a job that pays a fair wage, a school that prepares our kids for a better life, a doctor who sees you when you are sick, and a roof over your head at night,” Durbin began.

“[Republicans’ reconciliation bill] dismantles the American Dream and strips our institutions of essential services that help the most vulnerable people in our country. All so the ultimate goal can be served… to give major tax breaks to wealthy people,” Durbin said. “If you don’t have time to read the more than 1,000 pages of these cuts in this reconciliation bill, let me give you a shortened version. It isn’t pretty. Billionaires will win. And American families will lose.”

In order to finance massive tax cuts, Republicans are proposing $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid. Earlier this month, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report showing that Republicans’ plan would result in 13.7 million Americans losing their health insurance, marking the largest Medicaid cut in history. These cuts will damage Americans’ ability to access health care as Medicaid covers nearly half of all births, two-thirds of nursing homes residents, and the majority of patients with mental health counseling. Further, children’s hospitals and rural hospitals depend on Medicaid funding to remain operational. If Medicaid funding is slashed, these hospitals are in danger of closing.

“President Trump asked Republicans in Congress to provide a massive giveaway to the richest Americans, and they want to use programs like Medicaid, food and nutrition programs, and medical research funding as a piggy bank for these tax cuts for wealthy people… Medicaid insures one in four people in my home state of Illinois… 3.4 million people on Medicaid, including 1.5 million children,” Durbin continued.

“Knowing how unpopular it is to deprive Americans of health care, for months, Republicans have said, ‘Democrats have it all wrong. We’re not cutting Medicaid benefits. We’re simply focusing on ‘waste, fraud, and abuse.’ Now, if there is a program that’s wasteful or fraudulent, put me in line to do something about it… But that’s not what’s happening here, and I’m afraid my colleagues on the other side of the aisle know it,” Durbin said. “With their plan, Republicans are taking a chainsaw to our health care system and ripping health insurance away.”

“The reconciliation plan of the Republicans buries eligible patients in complex paperwork requirements that will wrap them in so much red tape they will never get the care they need. Just think if you have a serious illness and you have to go through a high stakes government red tape gauntlet, another government form, another telephone recording when you need a helping hand,” Durbin said.

In addition to eviscerating Medicaid funding, Republicans’ will also gut SNAP, cutting up to $290 billion from the program, the largest cut to anti-hunger funding in the country’s history.

“Republicans are also targeting food and nutrition programs like SNAP, [which] 40 million Americans rely on to put on the table, including nearly two million in Illinois,” Durbin said. “That’s right. Republicans are looking to take food off the tables of seniors and children so they can pay for their beautiful billionaire tax cuts. It is shameful.”

While Republicans are also expanding tax exemptions for the richest Americans, they refuse to expand the child tax credit to lift millions of children out of poverty. However, Democrats have long supported an extension of the child tax credit and successfully passed a provision to extend it in the American Rescue Plan, leading to a historic 5.2 percent reduction in child poverty, the lowest level on record.

“In their bill, Republicans give huge tax breaks to multibillion-dollar corporations. They exempt up to $28 million in taxes from estates where the wealthiest Americans pass on to their children. In the same breath, they fail to expand the child tax credit, which is one of the most effective tools to reduce poverty and put money back in the pockets of working families,” Durbin said.

“Republicans are also planning to eliminate the clean energy tax credits enacted in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which would derail efforts to strengthen U.S. energy security and lower costs. This would hurt American families and small businesses by hitting them with higher energy bills and the loss of nearly 800,000 jobs over the next five years,” Durbin said. “Some states could see double-digit percentage increases in electricity bills, which means hundreds of dollars out of Americans’ pockets each year.”

Claiming to be fiscally responsible, Republicans have tried to downplay the harm of their “one, big, beautiful bill,” yet the legislation will add more than $3 trillion to the national deficit.

“Just a few hours ago, the White House claimed that their reckless plan ‘does not add to the deficit’… but in reality, it explodes the deficit under the guise of fiscal responsibility. The White House and Republican reconciliation plan would add $3.3 trillion to the nation’s deficit over the next 10 years,” Durbin said. “America’s small businesses, workers, farmers, and families are hurting because of this Administration’s tariffs while the President continues to weaken America’s credibility and alienate us from our biggest trading partners.”

However, some conservative Republicans are not satisfied with draining Medicaid and SNAP funding, excluding the child tax credit, eliminating clean energy tax credits, and adding more than $3 trillion to the deficit. To garner more support in his caucus, Speaker Johnson has suggested moving up the implementation of red tape requirements for Medicaid coverage from the originally proposed 2029 to 2027.

“It is reported that they [Speaker Johnson and the House Freedom Caucus] discussed accelerating the plan to condition Medicaid health coverage on red tape requirements. These were originally set for 2029, they now want to end people’s insurance as soon as possible… as well as a quicker phase-out of clean energy tax credits that were put into law as part of the Inflation Reduction Act,” Durbin said. “That’s right. The package isn’t bad enough for conservative Republicans to support, so they are considering making it even worse for American families.”

Durbin concluded his remarks by calling on his Republican colleagues to recognize the harm this bill will do to health care access and the well-being of children and working families.

“I’ve heard my colleagues give speeches about tough choices. Well, let me tell you, choosing to line the pockets of people like Elon Musk while cutting life-saving medical research isn’t tough, it’s shameful,” Durbin said.

“American families aren’t asking for special treatment. They’re asking for a fair shot at the American Dream. They’re asking us to remember this country works best when we invest in its people. We need four Republicans with the good sense to join Democrats and say ‘no’ to this disaster,” Durbin concluded.

