WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) sent a letter to President Donald Trump supporting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Illinois to help the State respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State has requested Individual Assistance (IA) for all 102 counties to support Illinoisans as the pandemic continues.

“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this pandemic is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and local governments. The pandemic has required extreme response efforts from the State, and federal assistance will be necessary to ensure the well-being of Illinoisans. This disaster has placed an unprecedented economic burden on not only communities across the State, but families and individuals,” wrote Durbin and Duckworth.

Full text of the letter is available here

