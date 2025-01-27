WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement after President Donald Trump’s administration started mass deportation actions in and around Chicago:

“We can all agree that we must remove any dangerous individuals from our country who are here illegally. But the mass deportation actions being undertaken by President Trump’s administration go far beyond those important goals. These actions have the potential to sweep up Dreamers who came to the United States as children, Veterans who have served our nation, and essential workers who care for our family members, build our homes, and ensure we have food on our tables.

“Instead, we should focus on deporting those who pose a danger to our country. And we should give the rest a chance to earn legal status. They would have to register with the government, pay their dues, and submit to background checks.

“We stand with the immigrant community in Chicago and across the country, and our offices and caseworkers are ready to help those who are improperly caught up in these raids.”

Last month, as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Durbin held a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “How Mass Deportations Will Separate American Families, Harm Our Armed Forces, and Devastate Our Economy.” The hearing examined the consequences of mass deportations, as well as stressed the need to shift congressional efforts toward sensible solutions that bring order to the border and provide a path to citizenship to longtime residents with no serious criminal convictions.

