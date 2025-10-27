JERSEY/CALHOUN COUNTY – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the Trump Administration denied Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s requests for Individual Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following two bouts of severe storms on July 25-28 and August 16-19:

“Denying two disaster declarations for Illinois is yet another troubling example of the Trump Administration putting politics ahead of people. Withholding this critical assistance delays recovery efforts and places unnecessary burdens on families, businesses, and communities. We urge the President to stop playing these political games with disaster assistance and work for all Americans—not just the states that voted for him. The people of Illinois deserve better.”

During the July 25-28, 2025, period, a multi-day severe weather episode passed through Calhoun, Cook, and Jersey Counties, resulting in intense thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding. The flash flooding due to this severe weather resulted in widespread inundation of viaducts and basements, road closures, infrastructure strain, and numerous water rescues. Radar and gauge observations documented peak rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour, with accumulations of two to six inches across affected zones, equating to 50 to 150 percent above average July rainfall.

Between August 16-19, 2025, another multi-day severe weather episode passed through Boone, Cook, Kane, McHenry, and Will Counties, resulting in multiple rounds of torrential rainfall, concentrated swaths of straight-line winds, and flash flooding. The initial storm delivered large hail and damaging winds likely exceeding 70mph in many parts of northeastern Illinois. Follow-on storms repeatedly struck the same regions with severe weather, exacerbating the wind damage and flash flooding. All five counties experienced significant damage from downed trees, power outages, and extreme rainfall totals.

In response to each storm period, the Governor requested authorization of FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) for impacted counties and Hazard Mitigation programs statewide, and SBA physical and economic injury disaster loan programs to aid Illinoisans in recovery.

Durbin, Duckworth and all Democratic members of the Illinois congressional delegation signed onto letters of support to the President following each request, including Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Delia Ramierz (D-IL-03), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), and Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17).

